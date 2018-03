What: Deerhunter guitarist Lockett Pundt (aka Lotus Plaza) uses the music video for “Black Buzz” to tell the story of a young girl who escapes her miserable life in the city for the peace and tranquility of the ocean. As it turns out, Sebastian the crab was right all along.

Lotus Plaza’s latest album, Spooky Action At A Distance, is out now via Kranky.

Directed by: Nautico