New Music: Smoke & Jackal – “Fall Around”

Smoke & Jackal (Kings of Leon bassist Jared Followill and Mona frontman Nick Brown) let their dub influences shine with “Fall Around”, the second single off their six-song debut, EP1. Here, Brown’s falsetto wail is layered carefully onto a surge of machine-like drumming and pulsating bass, resulting in a dynamic that slowly builds from lulling to emotionally consuming. Stream it below (via TeamCoco.com).

EP1 hits stores on October 16th via RCA. In case you missed it, watch the video for lead single “No Tell” here.

EP1 Tracklist:

01. Fall Around

02. No Tell

03. You’re Lost

04. Road Side

05. OK OK

06. Save Face