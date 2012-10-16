Menu
Video: Regina Spektor – "How"

October 16, 2012
Regina Spektor’s ballad “How”, off this past May’s What We Saw from the Cheap Seats, finds the singer-songwriter pondering how she can never forget the warm embrace of her lover. Its accompanying video may have nothing to do with that dilemma, but it does address how one properly translates Spektor’s compelling music into visual form: simply slap on a few highly stylized outfits, stick a camera in her mug, and watch as she melts hearts note-by-note, subtle-smile-by-subtle-smile. Watch it below, and try not to fall too hard for Ms. Spektor when you do.

What We Saw from the Cheap Seats is out now via Sire.

