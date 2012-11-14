Menu
Video: Beach House – “Wild”

on November 14, 2012, 11:10am
It’s that time of year again, the time to remind ourselves that Beach House put out an incredible album several months ago. The still waters of last May’s Bloom are still running, especially on the duo’s new video for “Wild”. A group of scaggy squatters in a New York apartment struggle with their wildest moments — recalling images of  Transpotting, the Vincent D’Onofrio face from Full Metal Jacket, and like every Velvet Underground song ever written. Watch as passion flies in the video below (via Pitchfork).

