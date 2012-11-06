Video: Future Islands – “Inch of Dust”

Chicago’s beloved avant-garde label Thrill Jockey has been celebrating 20 years of experimentation in style. Back in September, the label threw a series of East Coast concerts in honor of the anniversary, and Future Islands were present for the show at Baltimore’s Ram’s Head Live. The synth-pop mad scientists are renowned for their live show, led by the intensity of singer Samuel T. Herring, whose presence our own Cap Blackard called “Shakespearean”.

In this live clip of “Inch of Dust” off 2010’s In Evening Air, we’re given an all-too-distant view of the band in action. Watch Herring beat his chest, witness how the crowd gets completely consumed by the band’s energy, and just try to deny that pure, sweat-drenched passion.

Future Islands remains on the road in support of In Evening Air and their latest album, On the Water. Meanwhile, Thrill Jockey will continue to celebrate 20 years with a West Coast leg of their anniversary concerts, plus a London shindig, with a December date in Chicago forthcoming. See both itineraries below, and be sure to check out our recent feature exploring the history of Thrill Jockey.

Future Islands 2012 Tour Dates:

11/06  Miami, FL @ Bardot Miami *

11/07  Tampa, FL @ Crowbar *

11/08  Mobile, AL @ Alabama Music Box *

11/09  Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon *

11/10  Houston, TX @ Rudyards *

11/11  Austin, TX @ Red 7 *

11/13  Dallas, TX @ The Prophet Bar *

11/14  Norman, OK @ The Opolis *

11/15  Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone Café *

11/16  St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *^

11/17  Bloomington, IN @ Russian Recording *^

11/18  Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *^

11/19  Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *^

11/20  Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *^

* = w/ Talk Normal

^ = w/ Dope Body

Thrill Jockey 20 Concerts:



Nov 9 – London, UK at The Lexington - info - tickets

Arbouretum

Radian

Alexander Tucker

kandodo

Nov 9  Portland, OR at Mississippi Studios - info - tickets

Trans Am

Liturgy

Eternal Tapestry

Barn Owl

Golden Retreiver

Mike Scheidt

Jason Urick

Dec. 13  San Francisco, CA at The Independent - info - tickets

Wooden Shjips

Liturgy

Trans Am

Barn Owl

Man Forever

Eternal Tapestry

Dec. 14  Los Angeles, CA at The Echoplex - info - tickets

Wooden Shjips

Liturgy

Trans Am

Man Forever