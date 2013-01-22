Depeche Mode to release new single, “Heaven”, on February 5th

Depeche Mode still have no title, tracklist, or cover art for their 13th studio album, currently penciled in for a March release. Though, as Slicing Up Eyeballs reports, the album’s first single, “Heaven”, will surface on February 5th via Columbia Records. There’s no preview up yet, but pre-orders are now underway at Amazon.com.
Stay tuned for more information surrounding the release. In the meantime, consult the band’s forthcoming overseas itinerary, which includes appearances at Rock Werchter, Bilbao BBK Live, and Optimus Alive! Festival.
Depeche Mode 2013 Tour Dates:
05/07 Tel Aviv, IL @ Hayarkon Park
05/10 Athens, GR @ Terra Vibe
05/12 Sofia, BG @ Georgi Asparuhov Stadium
05/15 Bucharest, RO @ National Stadium
05/17 Istanbul, TR @ Kucukciftlik Park
05/19 Belgrade, RS @ Usce Park
05/21 Budapest, HU @ Puskas Ferenc Stadium
05/23 Zagreb, HR Hippodrome
05/25 Bratislava, SK @ Inter Stadium
05/28 London, UK @ O2 Arena
06/01 Munich, UK @ Olympic Stadium
06/03 Stuttgart, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
06/05 Frankfurt, DE @ Commerzbank Arena
06/07 Berne, CH @ Stade De Suisse
06/09 Berlin, DE @ Olympic Stadium
06/11 Leipzig, DE @ Red Bull Arena
06/13 Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
06/15 Paris, FR @ Stade De France
06/17 Hamburg, DE @ Imtech Arena
06/22 Moscow, RU @ Locomotive Stadium
06/24 St. Petersburg, RU @ SKK Arena
06/27 Borlange, SE @ Peace & Love Festival
06/29 Kiev, UA @ Olympic Stadium
07/03 Dusseldorf, DE @ Esprit Arena
07/07 Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/11 Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/13 Lisbon, PT @ Optimus Alive! Festival
07/16 Nimes, FR @ Antic Arina
07/18 Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium
07/20 Rome, IT @ Olympic Stadium
07/23 Prague, CZ @ Olympic Stadium
07/25 Warsaw, PL @ National Stadium
07/27 Vilnius, LT @ Vingis Park
07/29 Minsk, BY @ Minsk Arena