Depeche Mode to release new single, “Heaven”, on February 5th

Depeche Mode still have no title, tracklist, or cover art for their 13th studio album, currently penciled in for a March release. Though, as Slicing Up Eyeballs reports, the album’s first single, “Heaven”, will surface on February 5th via Columbia Records. There’s no preview up yet, but pre-orders are now underway at Amazon.com.

Stay tuned for more information surrounding the release. In the meantime, consult the band’s forthcoming overseas itinerary, which includes appearances at Rock Werchter, Bilbao BBK Live, and Optimus Alive! Festival.

Depeche Mode 2013 Tour Dates:

05/07  Tel Aviv, IL @ Hayarkon Park

05/10  Athens, GR @ Terra Vibe

05/12  Sofia, BG @ Georgi Asparuhov Stadium

05/15  Bucharest, RO @ National Stadium

05/17  Istanbul, TR @ Kucukciftlik Park

05/19  Belgrade, RS @ Usce Park

05/21  Budapest, HU @ Puskas Ferenc Stadium

05/23  Zagreb, HR  Hippodrome

05/25  Bratislava, SK @ Inter Stadium

05/28  London, UK @ O2 Arena

06/01  Munich, UK @ Olympic Stadium

06/03  Stuttgart, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

06/05  Frankfurt, DE @ Commerzbank Arena

06/07  Berne, CH @ Stade De Suisse

06/09  Berlin, DE @ Olympic Stadium

06/11  Leipzig, DE @ Red Bull Arena

06/13  Copenhagen, DK @ Parken

06/15  Paris, FR @ Stade De France

06/17  Hamburg, DE @ Imtech Arena

06/22  Moscow, RU @ Locomotive Stadium

06/24  St. Petersburg, RU @ SKK Arena

06/27  Borlange, SE @ Peace & Love Festival

06/29  Kiev, UA @ Olympic Stadium

07/03  Dusseldorf, DE @ Esprit Arena

07/07  Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/11  Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/13  Lisbon, PT @ Optimus Alive! Festival

07/16  Nimes, FR @ Antic Arina

07/18  Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium

07/20  Rome, IT @ Olympic Stadium

07/23  Prague, CZ @ Olympic Stadium

07/25  Warsaw, PL @ National Stadium

07/27  Vilnius, LT @ Vingis Park

07/29  Minsk, BY @ Minsk Arena