Preview snippets of Phoenix’s new album, Bankrupt!

Phoenix are set to premiere their new single on Monday, but in the meantime, you can stream 30-second snippets of all 10 tracks comprising Bankrupt! on Amazon.com (via KurtTrowbridge).



What’s more, it appears the album’s opening track, “Entertainment”, will be the one premiered by BBC Radio 1’s Zane Lowe on Monday. As KurtTrowbridge points out, the song is already registered on radio airplay services, and will be released as a digital single on February 19th. (The single’s artwork is of a Mai Tai!)

Also below you can watch a teaser trailer for the album featuring a snippet of the song “Bourgeois”. Bankrupt! officially arrives April 23rd via Glassnote Records.

Bankrupt! Tracklist:

01. Entertainment

02. The Real Thing

03. S.O.S. In Bel Air

04. Trying To Be Cool

05. Bankrupt!

06. Drakkar Noir

07. Chloroform

08. Dont

09. Bourgeois

10. Oblique City