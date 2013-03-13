Watch Cloud Nothings play a new song at SXSW

If you’ll remember, Cloud Nothings put out one of our favorite albums of 2012, Attack On Memory. While it might’ve been enough to hold us over for at least another year, the Cleveland-based indie rockers didn’t want to waste any time before working on new material, claiming they’d be releasing a much “noisier” record come 2013. Last night, during a SXSW show at The Mohawk, the band performed a new song, seemingly making good on that claim.

Consequence of Sound Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman was in attendance and commented on their set via Twitter, writing, “Cloud Nothings’ new material sounds like Dylan’s [Baldi, frontman] been on a Sonic Youth/MBV/Hum kick. Maybe a lil Oberst too.”

Below, watch footage of the new song and stay tuned for a full review of the show.

Photo by Michael Roffman