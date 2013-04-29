Boards of Canada launch new website… but you need a password

Boards of Canada have launched a new website — but you really didn’t think it was going to be that easy, did you? As FACT points out, cosecha-transmisiones.com went live today, but at the moment it requires a password for further access. (If you recall, Cosecha is rumored to be the title of the group’s new album.) The website’s source code contains the mysterious 36-digit sequence, with “XXXXXX” filling the final, still unsolved slot. Could those six numbers be the password? Hackers of the world, unite!

Update: The mystery has been solved.

ICYMI: Boards of Canada unveiled a 90-second commercial on Cartoon Network over the weekend. The advertisement includes visuals of an abandoned town in the desert, before revealing the placement of the same numbers revealed by NPR, 699742″. Currently, all but one of the slots in the sequence have been filled (699742 / 628315 / 717228 / 936557 /  / 519225).

Stay tuned.