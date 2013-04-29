Boards of Canada launch new website… but you need a password

Boards of Canada have launched a new website — but you really didn’t think it was going to be that easy, did you? As FACT points out, cosecha-transmisiones.com went live today, but at the moment it requires a password for further access. (If you recall, Cosecha is rumored to be the title of the group’s new album.) The website’s source code contains the mysterious 36-digit sequence, with “XXXXXX” filling the final, still unsolved slot. Could those six numbers be the password? Hackers of the world, unite!
Update: The mystery has been solved.
ICYMI: Boards of Canada unveiled a 90-second commercial on Cartoon Network over the weekend. The advertisement includes visuals of an abandoned town in the desert, before revealing the placement of the same numbers revealed by NPR, 699742″. Currently, all but one of the slots in the sequence have been filled (699742 / 628315 / 717228 / 936557 / / 519225).
Stay tuned.