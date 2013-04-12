Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Daft Punk to premiere new single on Monday?

by
on April 12, 2013, 3:23pm
1 comment

daft punk disco

It’s a Daft Punk rumor so proceed with caution: According to MTV, a DJ for France’s Fun Radio announced on Twitter that a new Daft Punk single will be premiered on air this coming Monday, April 15th.

Here’s his exact quote: “Good news, our french robots DaftPunk will premiere their new single next week on the french radio ‘Fun Radio’, i didnt say anything :)”

Fun Radio’s official Twitter account also appears to be hinting at the song’s imminent premiere. The tweet is in French, but roughly translates to: “Before the comeback of Daft Punk, a few seconds of their new single to hold you until Monday” and is accompanied by a link to their recent commerical.

Daft Punk’s new album Random Access Memories is due out May 21st through Columbia Records imprint Daft Life Limited. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Below, watch the latest installment from their new video series The Collaborators, featuring Chic frontman Nile Rodgers.

Previous Story
Watch Frank Ocean’s epic existence documented in video for “Lost”
Next Story
Prince working on new album, listen to new single “FIXURLIFEUP”
1 comment