Listen to Free Energy’s Record Store Day 7″ B-side, “Wild Life”

on April 04, 2013, 1:30pm
freeenergygirls Listen to Free Energys Record Store Day 7 B side, Wild Life

Free Energy will bring the keg to the annual party that is Record Store Day with an exclusive 7″ single of “Girls Want Rock”. The limited release includes an unreleased B-side titled, “Wild Life”, and if you couldn’t tell from the title, it’s a fun jam that more than complements its over-the-top A-side. Stream it below.

Love Sign is currently available via Free People. Hey, what do y’know? They’re still on the road. Hit ’em up.

Free Energy 2013 Tour Dates:
04/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock Social Club
04/26 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
05/01 – Charleston, SC @ The Royal American
05/02 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
05/03 – Washington, D.C. @ Rock R Roll Hotel
05/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ North Star Bar
05/05 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
05/07 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
05/09 – Montreal, QB @ Il Motore
05/10 – Toronto, ON @ Wrong Bar
07/11-13 - Mariaville, NY @ Camp Bisco

