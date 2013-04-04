Listen to Free Energy’s Record Store Day 7″ B-side, “Wild Life”

Free Energy will bring the keg to the annual party that is Record Store Day with an exclusive 7″ single of “Girls Want Rock”. The limited release includes an unreleased B-side titled, “Wild Life”, and if you couldn’t tell from the title, it’s a fun jam that more than complements its over-the-top A-side. Stream it below.

Love Sign is currently available via Free People. Hey, what do y’know? They’re still on the road. Hit ’em up.

Free Energy 2013 Tour Dates:

04/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock Social Club

04/26 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

05/01 – Charleston, SC @ The Royal American

05/02 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

05/03 – Washington, D.C. @ Rock R Roll Hotel

05/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ North Star Bar

05/05 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05/07 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

05/09 – Montreal, QB @ Il Motore

05/10 – Toronto, ON @ Wrong Bar

07/11-13 - Mariaville, NY @ Camp Bisco