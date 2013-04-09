Stream: Ghost B.C.’s new album, Infestissumam

Swedish metal lords Ghost B.C.’s “sophomore psalm”, Infestissumam, is streaming in full one week ahead of its official release date (April 16th via Loma Vista Recordings). Take a listen at Pitchfork.

The 10-track effort was produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Deftones, Rush) and according to one of the band’s many Nameless Ghouls, deals thematically with the life of the Antichrist following his birth on the band’s 2010 debut, Opus Eponymous.

Just weeks after the album’s announcement, the band was forced to change their name from Ghost to the current moniker.

Pre-orders are ongoing.