Listen to Angel Haze and Iggy Azalea cover Kanye West and Jay-Z’s “Otis”

Earlier this month, Angel Haze and Iggy Azeala performed a show together in London. “No more pitting your favorite female rappers against each other, Haze said — no doubt in reference to her recent tangle with Azealia Banks. The pair then launched into a freestyle of Kanye West and Jay-Z’s “Otis”, wherein keeping with her thesis, Haze instead attacks the world at large with an extra viscous stream of consciousness (“All about a hundred like the legs of a centipede/Stuntin’ ain’t a habit, stuntin’ is consistency/If they no I can kill ’em then why the fuck they be tempting me?”). However, this is one quick jab toward “bitches strugglin’ to be relevant.”

They’ve now shared crystal clear audio from their rehearsal of “Otis” — take a listen below.

Here’s fan footage of the performance: