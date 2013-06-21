A Conversation With NERVO

The second annual Spring Awakening Music Festival took place last weekend at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. Consequence of Sound caught up with many of the performers for a series of intimate conversations. On this installment, Rachel Delehanty sits down with Australian DJ twins Miriam and Olivia Nervo, a.k.a. NERVO. Watch as they discuss what it’s like to DJ alongside a twin sister, how they set themselves apart in a mostly male-dominated genre, and the process behind their stellar live performances.

