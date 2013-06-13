Listen to UMO’s faithful cover of Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay”

Back in April, Unknown Mortal Orchestra delivered a spot-on cover of LindstrÃ¸ms 2012 single “RÃ -Ã kÃµ-st”. Now, they’re trying their hands at something a bit more intimidating: Otis Redding’s classic “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay”.
Recorded back in May for a BBC 6 session, it’s another example of how the trio maintain a song’s core within the confines of their own psych-leaning sound. The gentle, swaying guitar has been place replaced by a more aggressive electric guitar, and even the whistling sounds slightly twisted. But frontman Ruban Nielson’s vocals still capture the raw emotion, dutifully recreating the original’s blend of loneliness and internal reflection. Listen in below.
With any luck, they’ll bust out both covers on their current tour, with the North American leg kicking off Friday night in Bellingham, WA. Consult their full schedule below.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra 2013 Tour Dates:
06/14 Bellingham, WA @ The Wild Buffalo
06/15 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
06/16 Spokane, WA @ The Center
06/17 Pullman, WA @ Belltower Concert House
06/19-22 Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival
06/21 Winnipeg, MB Canada @ West End Culture Centre
06/22 Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium (Dempseys Upstairs)
06/23 Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar
06/24 Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
06/26 Akron, OH @ Musica
06/28 New York, NY @ Seaport Music Festival
06/29 Hamden, CT @ The Space
07/26 Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass
07/04-07 Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
08/03 Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/09 Goteborg, Sweden @ Way Out West Festival
08/10 Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/16 Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/17 Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/18 Wales, UK @ Green Man Festival
09/26 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
09/27 Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
09/28 San Diego, CA @ Casbah
09/29 Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
10/02 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
10/03 Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz RocknRoll Chicken Shack
10/04 Nashville, TN @ Exit In
10/05 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/06 Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle
10/08 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
10/09 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
10/14 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
10/15 Montreal, Canada @ Cabaret Mile End
10/16 Toronto, Canada @ Lees Palace
10/17 Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick Lounge
10/18 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
10/19 Pittsburgh, PA @ Altar
10/22 Madison, WI @ The Frequency
11/07 London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
11/08 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
11/10 – Poitiers, FR @ Confort Moderne
11/12 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Ouderacht
11/13 – Brussels, BE @ AB Club
11/15 – Prague, CZ @ Chapeau Rouge
11/16 – Vienna, AT @ B72
11/18 – Budapest, HU @ A38 Ship
11/20 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
11/21 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
11/22 – Carpi, IT @ Mattatoio
11/23 – Rome, IT @ Blackout
11/25 – Montpellier, FR @ Rockstore
11/26 – Barcelona, ES @ La 2
11/27 – Madrid, ES @ El Sol