Listen to UMO’s faithful cover of Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay”

Back in April, Unknown Mortal Orchestra delivered a spot-on cover of LindstrÃ¸ms 2012 single “RÃ -Ã kÃµ-st”. Now, they’re trying their hands at something a bit more intimidating: Otis Redding’s classic “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay”.

Recorded back in May for a BBC 6 session, it’s another example of how the trio maintain a song’s core within the confines of their own psych-leaning sound. The gentle, swaying guitar has been place replaced by a more aggressive electric guitar, and even the whistling sounds slightly twisted. But frontman Ruban Nielson’s vocals still capture the raw emotion, dutifully recreating the original’s blend of loneliness and internal reflection. Listen in below.

With any luck, they’ll bust out both covers on their current tour, with the North American leg kicking off Friday night in Bellingham, WA. Consult their full schedule below.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra 2013 Tour Dates:

06/14  Bellingham, WA @ The Wild Buffalo

06/15  Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

06/16  Spokane, WA @ The Center

06/17  Pullman, WA @ Belltower Concert House

06/19-22  Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival

06/21  Winnipeg, MB Canada @ West End Culture Centre

06/22  Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium (Dempseys Upstairs)

06/23  Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar

06/24  Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

06/26  Akron, OH @ Musica

06/28  New York, NY @ Seaport Music Festival

06/29  Hamden, CT @ The Space

07/26  Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

07/04-07  Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

08/03  Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/09  Goteborg, Sweden @ Way Out West Festival

08/10  Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/16  Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/17  Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/18  Wales, UK @ Green Man Festival

09/26  San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

09/27  Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

09/28  San Diego, CA @ Casbah

09/29  Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

10/02  Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

10/03  Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz RocknRoll Chicken Shack

10/04  Nashville, TN @ Exit In

10/05  Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/06  Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle

10/08  Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

10/09  Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

10/14  Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

10/15  Montreal, Canada @ Cabaret Mile End

10/16  Toronto, Canada @ Lees Palace

10/17  Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick Lounge

10/18  Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

10/19  Pittsburgh, PA @ Altar

10/22  Madison, WI @ The Frequency

11/07  London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

11/08  Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

11/10 – Poitiers, FR @ Confort Moderne

11/12 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Ouderacht

11/13 – Brussels, BE @ AB Club

11/15 – Prague, CZ @ Chapeau Rouge

11/16 – Vienna, AT @ B72

11/18 – Budapest, HU @ A38 Ship

11/20 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

11/21 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

11/22 – Carpi, IT @ Mattatoio

11/23 – Rome, IT @ Blackout

11/25 – Montpellier, FR @ Rockstore

11/26 – Barcelona, ES @ La 2

11/27 – Madrid, ES @ El Sol