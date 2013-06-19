Oneohtrix Point Never announces new album, R Plus Seven

Oneohtrix Point Never’s Daniel Lopatin will follow up 2011’s groundbreaking Replica with his Warp Records debut, R Plus Seven. Due out October 1st, the album is being billed as “a major departure from his previous work,” and one that dials down the experimentalism for a bigger concept “full of overlapping, abstract musical through-lines, puzzle-like pieces that, taken together, might allow you to glimpse an overarching tableau.”

There’s no music to fiddle about with just yet, but scroll below to see the tracklist, album artwork, and a block of dates Lopatin has scheduled.

In related news, Lopatin serves as executive soundtrack producer and music supervisor to Sofia Coppola’s latest film, The Bling Ring, out in select theaters now.

R Plus Seven Tracklist:

01. Boring Angel

02. Americans

03. He She

04. Inside World

05. Zebra

06. Along

07. Problem Areas

08. Cryo

09. Still Life

10. Chrome Country

Oneohtrix Point Never 2013 Tour Dates:

09/14 – Mexico City, MX @ Festival Ceremonia

09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Cathedral *

09/22 – Kraków, PL @ Sacrum Profanum

09/27 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

09/28 – NL @ Todays Art Festival (The Hague)

10/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Centre for Contemporary Arts

10/03 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

10/04 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain #

10/05 – Kortrijk, BE @ De Kreun

11/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Walker Art Center $

11/22 – East Sussex, UK @ ATP Weekender

* = w/ Julianna Barwick

# = w/ Stellar Om Source + Lorenzo Senni

$ = w/ Tim Hecker