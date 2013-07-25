Cursive’s Tim Kasher announces new solo album, Adult Film

Cursive frontman Tim Kasher will issue his second solo album, Adult Film, on October 8th via Saddle Creek Records. The record follows 2010’s The Game of Monogamy (and its accompanying Bigamy: More Songs from the Monogamy Sessions) and sees him tapping into a sparser sound.

“Whereas The Game of Monogamy was an orchestral album filled with theatrical arrangements, Adult Film favors less ornate, equally impactful instrumentation across its 10 affecting tracks,” a label statement reads.

The LP features collaborations with Make Believe’s Nate Kinsella and Laura Stevenson and was mixed at Dallas’ Elmwood Recording by John Congleton (St. Vincent, Explosions in the Sky). Pre-orders are ongoing, including the vinyl edition, which is limited to only 500 copies.

Adult Film Tracklist:

01. American Lit

02. Truly Freaking Out

03. Where’s Your Heart Lie

04. The Willing Cuckhold

05. Life and Limbo

06. Lay Down Your Weapons

07. You Scare Me To Death

08. A Raincloud is a Raincloud

09. A Looping Distress Signal

10. A Lullaby, sort of

Revisit Tim Kasher’s official video for “Cold Love”: