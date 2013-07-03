Menu
Of course, Jay-Z’s Magna Carta Holy Grail is on display alongside the actual Magna Carta

on July 03, 2013, 12:25pm
Jay-Z has formally revealed the artwork for his new album, Magna Carta Holy Grail. As you can see above, it differs quite a bit from the purported artwork floating around the Internet earlier this week.

And get this: the album cover is currently on display alongside the actual Magna Carta at the Salisbury Cathedral in the United Kingdom. Don’t believe me?

The Magna Carta Holy Grail artwork will be on display at the Salisbury Cathedral Chapter House through the month of July. The album itself will be available on your Samsung beginning Thursday, July 4th at 12:01 am ET — and globally on July 9th.

