Watch Beck perform Song Reader with Jarvis Cocker, Franz Ferdinand, and more

by
on July 05, 2013, 1:15am
Beck spent Fourth of July at London’s Barbican, where he performed his Song Reader album live for the first time. He was joined by a number of high-profile guests, including Pulps Jarvis Cocker, Franz Ferdinand, Beth Orton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, The Mighty Boosh, and more. Watch fan-shot performance footage of six songs below.

“Don’t Act Like Your Heart Isn’t Hard”:

“I’m Down”:

“Do We? We Do”:

“Why Did You Make Me Care?” w/ Jarvis Cocker:

“Just Noise” w/ Charlotte Gainsbourg

“Rough on Rats” w/ everyone:

Next on Beck’s schedule are a string of performances along the Eastern Seaboard beginning later this month. He also has two new albums on the way, which follow the release of recent one-off singles “Defriended” and I Wont Be Long.

Beck 2013 Tour Dates:
07/27  Wantagh, NY @ Americanarama Festival *
07/28  Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
07/30  Portland, ME @ State Theatre #
08/02  Boston, MA @ Bank of America Pavilion #
08/03  Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/04  Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell (Celebrate Brooklyn) #

* = w/ Bob Dylan, Wilco, Ryan Bingham
# = w/ full band/electric show

Photo by Jeremy D. Larson

