Watch Beck perform Song Reader with Jarvis Cocker, Franz Ferdinand, and more

Beck spent Fourth of July at London’s Barbican, where he performed his Song Reader album live for the first time. He was joined by a number of high-profile guests, including Pulps Jarvis Cocker, Franz Ferdinand, Beth Orton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, The Mighty Boosh, and more. Watch fan-shot performance footage of six songs below.

“Don’t Act Like Your Heart Isn’t Hard”:

“I’m Down”:

“Do We? We Do”:

“Why Did You Make Me Care?” w/ Jarvis Cocker:

“Just Noise” w/ Charlotte Gainsbourg



“Rough on Rats” w/ everyone:

Next on Beck’s schedule are a string of performances along the Eastern Seaboard beginning later this month. He also has two new albums on the way, which follow the release of recent one-off singles “Defriended” and I Wont Be Long.

Beck 2013 Tour Dates:

07/27  Wantagh, NY @ Americanarama Festival *

07/28  Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/30  Portland, ME @ State Theatre #

08/02  Boston, MA @ Bank of America Pavilion #

08/03  Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/04  Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell (Celebrate Brooklyn) #

* = w/ Bob Dylan, Wilco, Ryan Bingham

# = w/ full band/electric show

Photo by Jeremy D. Larson