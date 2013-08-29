Menu
Download The Underachievers’ The Lords of Flatbush mixtape

by
on August 29, 2013, 1:38pm
Brooklyn’s The Underachievers (comprised of Issa Dash and AK) etched a name for themselves with February’s Indigoism mixtape, a mighty effort marked by cutting wordplay and the pair’s psychedelic leanings. Today, they return with their followup, The Lords of Flatbush. Produced by Lex Luger (Waka Flock Flame, Gucci Mane), the effort features eight new tracks, including lead single “Leaving Scraps”, the extra biting “Fake Fans”, and the intergalactic “Midnight Augusto”. Stream and/or download it below (via LiveMixtapes).

The Lords of Flatbush EP Tracklist:
01. Leaving Scaps
02. Flexing
03. Cold Crush
04. Still Shining
05. Fake Fans
06. Melody of the Free
07. Midnight Augusto
08. N.A.S.A.

