Download The Underachievers’ The Lords of Flatbush mixtape

Brooklyn’s The Underachievers (comprised of Issa Dash and AK) etched a name for themselves with February’s Indigoism mixtape, a mighty effort marked by cutting wordplay and the pair’s psychedelic leanings. Today, they return with their followup, The Lords of Flatbush. Produced by Lex Luger (Waka Flock Flame, Gucci Mane), the effort features eight new tracks, including lead single “Leaving Scraps”, the extra biting “Fake Fans”, and the intergalactic “Midnight Augusto”. Stream and/or download it below (via LiveMixtapes).

The Lords of Flatbush EP Tracklist:

01. Leaving Scaps

02. Flexing

03. Cold Crush

04. Still Shining

05. Fake Fans

06. Melody of the Free

07. Midnight Augusto

08. N.A.S.A.