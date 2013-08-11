Go behind the scenes of Nine Inch Nails’ new live show

To coincide with the release of their new album, Hesitation Marks, Nine Inch Nails have debuted an elaborate new live show. Inspired by Talking Heads 1983 world tour, as seen in the film Stop Making Sense, the performance begins with Reznor alone on stage with the rest of the band slowing emerging around him, and they’re accompanied by smoke, strobe lights, and video screens on wheels. Were always pushing the envelope, Roy Bennet, the bands lighting and production designer, told The New York Times. Were always trying to make people think and keep them on edge and keep them wondering whats going on.

As Rolling Stone points out, The Moment Factory, the studio responsible for creating the “wide variety of pre-rendered and real-time content for mobile LED screens,” has shared behind the scenes footage from the tour. Watch it below.

Don’t get too used to this stage setup, though, as following the band’s tour of summer festivals they’ll launch an entirely new production for their North American fall tour. “The fact that were doing all this only for these few shows, and then we have to do it over again, throwing all this out to do a completely new thing, with new things that wont work, that feels a little insane,” Reznor said to The Times.

Hesitation Marks is due out September 3rd via Columbia (pre-orders are ongoing). Check out their full tour docket below.

Photo by Heather Kaplan

Nine Inch Nails 2013 Tour Dates:

08/15  Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/16  Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/18  Hockenheim, DE @ Rock n Heim

08/21  Belfast, IE @ Belsonic Festival

08/23  Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/24  Saint-Cloud, FR @ Rock en Seine

08/25  Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/28  Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum $

08/31-09/01  Philadelphia, PA @ Made in America

09/28  St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

09/30  Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center *

10/01  St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena *

10/03  Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell *

10/04  Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre *

10/05  Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center *

10/07  Auburn Hills, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills *

10/08  Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center *

10/11  Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

10/14  Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

10/15  Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

10/18  Washington, DC @ Verizon Center #

10/19  University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center #

10/21 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena #

10/22  Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

10/24  Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena #

10/26  Asheville, NC @ Mountain Oasis Electronic Summit

10/30  Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center ^

10/31  Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ^

11/01-03  New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Experience

11/05  San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center *

11/08  Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center *

11/09  Phoenix, AZ @ US Airways Center *

11/11  El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center *

11/13  Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center *

11/15  Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint *

11/16  Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint *

11/18  Portland, OR @ Rose Garden Arena *

11/19  Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

11/21  Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

11/22  Seattle, WA @ KeyArena *

11/24  Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place ^

11/25  Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

$ = w/ Tomahawk

* = w/ Explosions in the Sky

# = w/ Godspeed You! Black Empero