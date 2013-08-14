Kwes announces debut album, ilp, streams "36"

British singer and producer Kwes  who’s worked with the likes of The xx and Damon Albarn  will follow up last year’s Meantime EP with his solo debut, ilp, due out October 15th on Warp Records. Our first peek at the 10-track effort comes in the form of the decadent new cut, “36”. A welcome blend of R&B, electronica, and pop, it’s flushed with a range of gripping textures: warm and luminous synths, chill and glistening xylophone, an emphatic grand piano, and, most importantly, Kwes’ velveteen vocals.

ilp Tracklist:

01. purplehands

02. 36

03. rollerblades

04. cablecar

05. flower

06. hives

07. broke

08. chagall

09. parakeet

10. b_shf_l