Kwes announces debut album, ilp, streams "36"

British singer and producer Kwes who’s worked with the likes of The xx and Damon Albarn will follow up last year’s Meantime EP with his solo debut, ilp, due out October 15th on Warp Records. Our first peek at the 10-track effort comes in the form of the decadent new cut, “36”. A welcome blend of R&B, electronica, and pop, it’s flushed with a range of gripping textures: warm and luminous synths, chill and glistening xylophone, an emphatic grand piano, and, most importantly, Kwes’ velveteen vocals.
ilp Tracklist:
01. purplehands
02. 36
03. rollerblades
04. cablecar
05. flower
06. hives
07. broke
08. chagall
09. parakeet
10. b_shf_l