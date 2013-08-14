Menu
Kwes announces debut album, ilp, streams "36"

on August 14, 2013, 12:26pm
Kwes

British singer and producer Kwes  who’s worked with the likes of The xx and Damon Albarn  will follow up last year’s Meantime EP with his solo debut, ilp, due out October 15th on Warp Records. Our first peek at the 10-track effort comes in the form of the decadent new cut, “36”. A welcome blend of R&B, electronica, and pop, it’s flushed with a range of gripping textures: warm and luminous synths, chill and glistening xylophone, an emphatic grand piano, and, most importantly, Kwes’ velveteen vocals.

ilp Tracklist:
01. purplehands
02. 36
03. rollerblades
04. cablecar
05. flower
06. hives
07. broke
08. chagall
09. parakeet
10. b_shf_l

