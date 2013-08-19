Listen to Janelle Monáe's "Primetime", featuring Miguel

As previously reported, Janelle Monáe’s upcoming second album, The Electric Lady, is jam-packed with big-name guests, including Prince, Erykah Badu (on the funky “Q.U.E.E.N.”), Solange Knowles, and Miguel, who sings alongside Monáe in the album’s latest single, “Primetime”. It’s a passionate love song soaked in sweet harmonies and sweltering guitar solo. Listen in below.

The Electric Lady hits shelves on September 10th via Bad Boy/Wondaland/Atlantic (pre-orders are ongoing). In support, Monáe has announced a headlining tour for October/November. Consult the full schedule below.

Janelle Monáe 2013 Tour Dates:

10/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

10/14 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/18 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia Theatre

10/19 – Toronto, ON @ Kool Haus

10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

10/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

10/24 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue

10/29 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

11/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Club Nokia

11/05 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

11/06 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

11/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/09 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

11/13 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/15 – Kansasi City, MO @ Uptown Theater

11/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/19 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

11/20 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

11/22 – Orland, FL @ Hard Rock Live

11/23 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theatre

11/26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle