Video: Drake on Chelsea Lately

Drake’s recent visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show was the picture of wholesomeness, from his rendition of Nothing Was The Same‘s super ballad “Hold On, We’re Going Home” to the adorably awkward game of “Who Has Drake Dated?” On Monday night, Drizzy ventured into a decidedly more X-rated affair when he stopped by Chelsea Lately. The two discussed his sex life past and present, his remarkable similarity to Blue Ivy Carter, how he came to be in the forthcoming sequel to Anchorman, and his Italian Bar Mitzvah. Replay the whole thing below.

Nothing Was the Same is out today.