Legendary composer Ennio Morricone announces performances with 200-member orchestra

Legendary Italian composer Ennio Morricone has announced two U.S. performances in 2014 for New York City and Los Angeles. Set for March 20th at Los Angeles’ Nokia Theater and March 23rd at Brooklyn’s Barclays Arena, Morricone will be joined by a 200 member orchestra and choir to help bring his most infamous compositions to life. It should be noted his Nokia performance marks his West Coast live debut, which is quite bizarre given the Hollywood landscape and the fact that he’s, well, 84.

The resume for the acclaimed composer is quite exhaustive, having worked with equal legends in Sergio Leone, Dario Argento, Brian DePalma, and Oliver Stone in his 60+ years career. What’s more, a highly impressive rogue’s gallery of musicians have cited him as an influence, including Bruce Springsteen, Jay Z, Portishead, The Pixies, and many more.

Tickets for LA and NYC go on-sale October 23rd and 25th, respectively. Revisit some of his best work below. Note: If you can get through the “Death Theme” from The Untouchables without shivering or tearing up, go jump into a lake because you’re a robot.