Listen: Charli XCX’s “Superlove” remix by Yeasayer

Charli XCX’s debut album, True Romance, dropped less than six months ago, but as evidenced by her latest single “Superlove”, the UK pop starlet is showing no signs of slowing down. She’s reportedly hammered out 10 new songs for her sophomore LP, which she hopes to release next spring.
“It’s inspired by French yé-yé pop and by ’80s New Wave bands like the Waitresses and Bow Wow Wow,” said Charli, as she described the new material. “And then also other fun things like bands like the Flying Lizards. And yeah it’s quite raw. It’s very feminine, but it’s also really aggressive and angry. And it’s a lot more live than anything I’ve ever done before. And it sounds fucking cool, actually.”
The momentum continues today with a new remix of “Superlove” by psych-pop outfit Yeasayer. Recognizing the original’s strengths, they simply added elements that would emphasize all its high points to give it some extra pop grandeur: booming, technicolor synths to elevate the chorus; banging, wild percussion to kick up the verses. Listen in below (via Stereogum).
Catch Charli XCX live on her North American tour this fall.
Charli XCX 2013 Tour Dates:
10/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Dance Event (Bitterzoet)
10/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful
10/29 – Portland, OR @ Star Theatre
10/30 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
11/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
11/06 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas
11/08 – Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar
11/09 – Toronto, ON @ The Hoxton
11/11 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
11/12 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
11/13 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
11/16 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
11/18 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
11/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl
11/20 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
11/22 – Houston, TX @ Fitzgerald’s
11/24 – Austin, TX @ The Parish
11/25 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
11/30 – London, UK @ 02 Academy Islington