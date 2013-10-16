Listen: Charli XCX’s “Superlove” remix by Yeasayer

Charli XCX’s debut album, True Romance, dropped less than six months ago, but as evidenced by her latest single “Superlove”, the UK pop starlet is showing no signs of slowing down. She’s reportedly hammered out 10 new songs for her sophomore LP, which she hopes to release next spring.

“It’s inspired by French yé-yé pop and by ’80s New Wave bands like the Waitresses and Bow Wow Wow,” said Charli, as she described the new material. “And then also other fun things like bands like the Flying Lizards. And yeah it’s quite raw. It’s very feminine, but it’s also really aggressive and angry. And it’s a lot more live than anything I’ve ever done before. And it sounds fucking cool, actually.”

The momentum continues today with a new remix of “Superlove” by psych-pop outfit Yeasayer. Recognizing the original’s strengths, they simply added elements that would emphasize all its high points to give it some extra pop grandeur: booming, technicolor synths to elevate the chorus; banging, wild percussion to kick up the verses. Listen in below (via Stereogum).

Catch Charli XCX live on her North American tour this fall.

Charli XCX 2013 Tour Dates:

10/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Dance Event (Bitterzoet)

10/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful

10/29 – Portland, OR @ Star Theatre

10/30 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

11/06 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

11/08 – Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar

11/09 – Toronto, ON @ The Hoxton

11/11 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

11/12 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

11/13 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/16 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

11/18 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

11/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

11/20 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

11/22 – Houston, TX @ Fitzgerald’s

11/24 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

11/25 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

11/30 – London, UK @ 02 Academy Islington