ASAP Ferg made his late night television debut on Monday night’s episode of The Arsenio Hall Show. He was joined by fellow ASAP Mob member ASAP Rocky for a performance of the Trap Lord standout “Shabba”. (Sadly, no Snoop cameo, though Giancarlo Esposito, a.k.a. Gustavo Fring, was also a guest, so that’s just as gangsta.) Watch the replay below.