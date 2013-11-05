Listen: Glen Hansard covers Bruce Springsteen’s “Drive All Night” w/ Eddie Vedder & Jake Clemons

Irish singer-songwriter and Eddie Vedder tourmate Glen Hansard shows his love for Bruce Springsteen with a cover of The River highlight “Drive All Night”. Admittedly, the cover’s been a regular of Hansard’s sets for some time now, but the studio version includes vocal harmonies by Vedder, E Street newcomer Jake Clemons, and bluesman Joe Henry. What’s more, it tops Hansard’s forthcoming four-track EP of the same name.

So, why Bruce? “I remember sitting next to Bruce Springsteen, and he put things in perspective for me so, so well,” Hansard told Rolling Stone. “He said, ‘When you have success, you need to mark it, even if it’s opening a beer or a bottle of champagne or going to dinner with your family or taking a holiday. If you don’t mark your success, then the day your ship comes in might just be another day at the office.’ And I remember thinking, ‘Jesus, that’s so true!'”

The EP pairs the cover alongside three original songs. A physical release is set for November 25th via Anti- Records, while a digital release will follow on December 3rd. It should be noted that all proceeds from the digital sales of “Drive All Night” will benefit the non-profit music education charity Little Kids Rock.

Stream the cover below, courtesy of Rolling Stone.