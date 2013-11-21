Menu
Video: M.I.A. appears on The Colbert Report

November 21, 2013
Last night, M.I.A. picked up the much sought-after Colbert bump, appearing on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show in support of her excellent new album, Matangi. Along with performances of “Y.A.L.A.” and “Come Walk With Me”, Ms. Mathangi Arulpragasam did a short interview with Colbert, where she discussed her various names, politics in music, and her opinion of America. Colbert also asked her opinion of the show, to which she replied, “I don’t know, I’ve never watched.” And with that, please enjoy these clips of M.I.A.’s final appearance on The Colbert Report.

“Y.A.L.A.”:

“Come Walk With Me”:

Interview:

