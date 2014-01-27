Listen: David Lynch’s new, unreleased song “And Light Shines”

If you recall, David Lynch reconfigured minds last year with his second solo studio album, The Big Dream.

Now, Sunday Best Records has assembled an equally mind-blowing box set by stringing together the album alongside its bonus tracks, remixes, instrumentals, et. al. They’ve even included a split 7-inch vinyl (featuring new song “Bad the John Boy” and Bastille’s “Are You Sure” remix), a booklet, a fold-out poster, and a numbered keyring. It’s sort of like those special collector’s sets from the late ’90s that used to clutter Sam Goody and/or Suncoast.

To generate buzz, Lunch has shared one of the new songs, “And Light Shines”. As if he’s writing a bleak memoir, the eccentric mastermind talks with the same monotonous malaise that’s made all his protagonists both elusive and brilliant. Stormy and morose, it’s a slice of darkness that tastes best with a warm cup of intrigue. Stream below.

The Big Dream Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

CD1 – The Album

01. The Big Dream

02. Star Dream Girl

03. Last Call

04. Cold Wind Blowin’

05. The Ballad of Hollis Brown

06. Wishin’ Well

07. Say It

08. We Rolled Together

09. Sun Can’t Be Seen No More

10. I Want You

11. The Line It Curves

12. Are You Sure

CD2 – Bonus Material

01. I’m Waiting Here (with Lykke Li)

02. And Light Shines

03. Bad The John Boy

04. Are You Sure (Bastille Remix)

05. Wishin’ Well (Hot Since 82 Remix)

06. The Big Dream (Venetian Snares Remix)

07. We Rolled Together (Yttling Jazz Remix)

CD3 – Instrumentals

01. The Big Dream

02. Star Dream Girl

03. Last Call

04. Cold Wind Blowin’

05. The Ballad of Hollis Brown

06. Wishin’ Well

07. Say It

08. We Rolled Together

09. Sun Can’t Be Seen No More

10. I Want You

11. The Line It Curves

12. Are You Sure

13. I’m Waiting Here (with Lykke Li)

14. And Light Shines

15. Bad the John Boy