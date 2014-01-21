Listen: Future Islands’ new song, “Seasons (Waiting On You)”

Earlier this month, Baltimore synth-pop outfit Future Islands announced their fourth studio album, Singles, proclaiming it to be their “boldest and most immediate work to date.” Today, they get their first chance to back up those claims by unveiling the album’s lead single, “Seasons (Waiting On You)”.

Without rewriting their own formula, the band and producer Chris Coady (Beach House, Grizzly Bear) have instead distilled the essence of Future Islands’ intimate blend of post-wave rock: guitars reach greater, almost grandiose heights; the choruses are more lush and anthemic; and, without sounding overly commercialized, there’s just something more readily accessible about the simple, romantic ballad.

“‘Seasons (Waiting On You)’ is a song about love, letting go, learning from your mistakes and always feeling that pull–yearning for a certain love, as time goes by and seasons change,” said vocalist Samuel T. Herring in a press release. “It is simply a song about the human experience.”

Watch the accompanying video below, which features a short documentary on the “modern cowboy way of life” directed by filmmaker Jay Buim (who helmed the band’s videos for “Tin Man”, “Balance”, and “Grease”).

Singles is due out March 25th via the band’s new label, 4AD.