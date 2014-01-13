Listen: Tree’s new song, “Probably Nu It”

Chicago-based MC Tree will drop his sample-free EP, @MCTreeG, on January 21st via Scion AV. The follow-up to 2013’s Sunday School 2 will include the first single “Like Whoa” as well as collaborations with Lennon of Project Mayhem and Taylor Outlaw.

The opener of the six-song EP, “Probably Nu It” is backed by a hypnotic groove and Tree’s laid back flow. Listen to the infectious track below.

@MCTreeG Tracklist:

01. Probably Nu It

02. Like Whoa

03. Soultrappin/I Believe

04. Grace ft. Lennon of Project Mayhem

05. Uh Million ft. Taylor Outlaw

06. God Like