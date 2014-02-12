Listen: Spiritualized’s new song “Always Forgetting With You (The Bridge Song)”

Spearheaded by Lefse Records, The Space Project is an out-of-this-world compilation which collects various musicians to create new, original music using actual sounds from space. We’ve already heard Youth Lagoon’s contribution to the project on the majestic synthscape, “Worm”. Now, see what Spiritualized cooked up.

Released under the moniker Spiritualized Mississippi Space Program, “Always Forgetting With You (The Bridge Song)” is a bare-bones acoustic track that radiates with reverb, synth, chimes, and other intergalactic sound effects. Listen below (via Pitchfork).

Due out for Record Store 2014 (April 19th), The Space Project also features contributions from The Antlers, Beach House, Mutual Benefit, Porcelain Raft, and Jesu. According to a press release, the sounds utilized are actually “electromagnetic radiation fluctuations in the magnetosphere of the planets, moons, and large asteroids the Voyager probes traveled near.” Because each celestial body differs in mass and size, each generates a unique sound pattern, and therefore each track was thematically paired up by the celestial body they each sampled.