Listen: Tokyo Police Club’s new song “Tunnel Vision”

Tokyo Police Club have unveiled the latest single from their third studio album, Forcefield, due out March 25th via Mom+Pop. Following the poppy and danceable “Argentina (Parts I, II, III)” and “Hot Tonight”, “Tunnel Vision” packs a bit more punch, a hefty rock anthem marked by driving synths, crunchy power chords, and a sense of wild-eyed exuberance. Listen in below (via Stereogum).
Forcefield Tracklist:
01. Argentina (Parts I, II, III)
02. Hot Tonight
03. Miserable
04. Gonna Be Ready
05. Beaches
06. Toy Guns
07. Tunnel Vision
08. Through the Wire
09. Feel the Effect