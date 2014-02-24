Listen: Tokyo Police Club’s new song “Tunnel Vision”

Tokyo Police Club have unveiled the latest single from their third studio album, Forcefield, due out March 25th via Mom+Pop. Following the poppy and danceable “Argentina (Parts I, II, III)” and “Hot Tonight”, “Tunnel Vision” packs a bit more punch, a hefty rock anthem marked by driving synths, crunchy power chords, and a sense of wild-eyed exuberance. Listen in below (via Stereogum).

Forcefield Tracklist:

01. Argentina (Parts I, II, III)

02. Hot Tonight

03. Miserable

04. Gonna Be Ready

05. Beaches

06. Toy Guns

07. Tunnel Vision

08. Through the Wire

09. Feel the Effect