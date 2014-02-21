Live Review: Kaiser Chiefs at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg (2/19)

On Wednesday night, Kaiser Chiefs stopped by Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg as part of a worldwide tour promoting their forthcoming fifth studio album, Education, Education, Education & War, due out April 1st. The latest effort marks the regeneration of the band after the departure of a founding member and explores a powerful shift into riotous sociopolitical tracks. This was no sit down show.

They launched into their set with “Factory Gates”, the album’s anthemic first song. Not sure how frontman Ricky Wilson sustained the energy to jump around the stage, move halfway through the crowd, climb rafters and even bring up an audience member to waltz with on stage, but more performers should take note. He joked that Williamsburg was the band’s gateway to America on the tour and introduced their new drummer, Vijay Mistry, after performing the familiar “Everyday I Love You Less and Less”. The mood got a little somber with the single, “Coming Home”, as Wilson crooned, “May I remind that you have nowhere to go” backed with a bold bassline by Simon Rix. After wiping tears and taking a swig of beer, Wilson confessed, “I got quite emotional on that one.”

Though the British indie rock band hails from Leeds, their Brooklyn show felt oddly like a homecoming. English accents sprinkled the sold out show and at one point, a Leeds Football Club scarf could be seen proudly held up by an audience member. The band appeared comfortable and encouraged participation from their fans. Keyboardist Nick “Peanut” Baines showed the crowd how to clap along to “Modern Way”, while guitarist Andrew White, dressed sharply in a buttoned down shirt, riffed through crowd favorites like “I Predict A Riot” and “Ruby”. Towards the end, Wilson worked his way through a throng of people during the timely performed “Angry Mob” before climbing up a beam. A flurry of camera phones whipped out but clear footage seems doubtful considering the crowd’s frenetic dancing.

With an incredible performance of their classics and an introduction to songs off their new album, both the audience and Kaiser Chiefs found it difficult to let the night end. As they returned for their encore, Wilson joked, “Untraditionally, we’re not gonna do an encore, we’re gonna do the entire set again.” They closed the night with “Cannons” and the crowd chanting along to “Oh My God”.

Setlist:

Factory Gates

Never Miss a Beat

Everything is Average Nowadays

Everyday I Love You Less and Less

Bows & Arrows

Little Shocks

Coming Home

You Can Have it All

Modern Way

Ruffians on Parade

I Predict A Riot

Ruby

Misery Company

Angry Mob

Encore:

Cannons

Oh My God