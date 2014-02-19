Watch: Lady Gaga’s impressive performance of “Artpop” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Last night, Lady Gaga returned to NBC Studio 6-B for another appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This time, however, she didn’t just stroll out to pay off a bet, she came to sing. Unlike U2’s performance Monday night, the Fame Monster kept her charade inside, being the first to utilize the show’s impressive new stage with a performance of “Artpop”.

Actually, impressive doesn’t really cut it. The stage is an elaborate beast, and for Gaga, it housed her full orchestra in addition to a stairway that led to her vanilla grand piano. Dreamy and glamorous, Gaga crooned through the rather progressive pop anthem awash in pinks and blues and smoke. In hindsight, the only thing missing from the spectacle was Mike O’Malley or Moira Quirk.

Replay the performance below.

Last night’s Tonight Show also featured a pair of music-related skits. The Roots’ Questlove and Black Thought re-enacted a scene from The Bachelor, which you can replay here at the 5:30 mark. Meanwhile, Fallon and the Ragtime Gals performed a barbershop quartet version of R Kelly’s “Ignition (Remix)”. Watch that below.