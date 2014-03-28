Listen: HAIM’s “If I Could Change Your Mind” remixed by disco legend Cerrone

Back in December, Italian disco producer Giorgio Moroder remixed HAIM’s “Forever”, transforming the Days Are Gone single into a groovy little slice of dance-pop. Today, another disco legend takes a crack at the sisters’ undeniable blend of rock, as French producer Cerrone offers up his remix of “If I Could Change Your Mind”. The aptly-titled “Cerrone Funk Mix” transforms the track from ABBA-esque ballad into a sweat-soaked, Chic-inspired super jam, keeping intact the lush harmonies but pairing them with the one-two punch of a thick bass groove and sultry guitar. As if the original didn’t already get people hot and bothered, this one’s bound to start a few disco infernos.

Listen in below:

For comparison’s sake (not to mention reliving the sisters’ awesome dance moves), here’s the original’s music video:

The Cerrone remix will be released as 10-inch alongside remixes from MK and Delorean, who also tackled “If I Could Change Your Mind”. It’s available April 28th via Universal.