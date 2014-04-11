Check out classic albums covers recreated with kids

I know my father loved me because he stayed in Arizona even after my parents’ divorce. That said, we never played catch, I taught myself how to shave, and I don’t recall any life-altering conversations occurring on a dock during sunset. (The one time he took me to the zoo, it was the morning after I injured myself falling off a bunk bed.) Thankfully, years of perspective have softened the blow, and I’ve come to realize he was being the best dad he possibly could by offering his own kind of adoration and steady influence. Even still, he doesn’t even begin to hold a candle to one super dad by the name of Lance Howard.

A father of two, Howard runs the “QT Albums” Tumblr, where he recreates classic album covers with pictures of his sons. With some homegrown PhotoShop skills and plenty of love, Howard’s re-imagined a slew of iconic LPs, offering both an adorable keepsake for his boys and a meme that’s actually kind of heartwarming (for once). Although, if these pics ever make it to his sons’ future high school class, I’m sure the youngsters might not find them as entertaining.

Here’s a few of the the most cheek-pinchingly wonderful contributions:

Bob Dylan’s The Times They Are a-Changin’: Nearly the same look of quiet discontent. Amazing, given the child was probably thinking about missing SpongeBob and not rampant social injustices.

Outkast’s Stankonia: Having listened to the album countless times, I feel that this new cover is a far more appropriate visual.

Johnny Cash’s At Folsom Prison: As a pre-pubescent child, I’m surprised he could nail the “pre-rehab Man in Black” look.

The Doors’ self-titled: Adorable child looking deep and mysterious > Jim Morrison’s dead-eyed gaze.

Nas’ Illmatic: More like this pic is so flippin’ sweet it’s making me ill-matic.

E-40’s My Ghetto Report Card: I think we found our reissue cover, folks.

Check out the full gallery here, which also includes covers from Ice Cube, Nat “King” Cole, De La Soul, and John Coltrane, among others. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to talk to my brother about using my nieces for a similar project involving old hardcore LPs.