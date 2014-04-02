Hologram versions of Janelle Monáe and M.I.A to perform bi-coastal concert

As it turns out, holograms can be used for more than dragging famous musicians from their graves resurrecting dearly-departed musicians. This Thursday (April 3rd), as part of the launch event for their new A3 line, Audi will make use of the holographic technology to put on a concert featuring both Janelle Monáe and M.I.A.

According to a press release, they’ll each perform solo concerts (Monáe in Los Angeles and M.I.A. in New York City), and at the end of the respective sets, live-action holograms will be used to project the two singers on the opposing stage. (I.E., there will be one hologram and one real-life pop star per venue.) To commemorate the occasion, Mon-I.A. (or M.I.-nae) will perform two previously-unheard collaborative duets.

“The set utilizes 3D projection mapping to add layered depth of field perception with animated graphic content,” the press released adds. “The result of which will be an electric never-before-seen 3D bi-coastal performance.”

If you outright forgot what the technology has to offer, revisit the Tupac hologram performing with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg during Coachella 2012: