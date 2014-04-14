Menu
Stream: Thee Oh Sees' new album Drop

April 14, 2014
Despite announcing plans for a “well deserved break and a transitional period” late last year, Thee Oh Sees are returning with their fifth full-length in four years with Drop, due out April 19th via frontman John Dywer’s Castle Face Records. In anticipation, the nine-track effort and follow-up to 2013’s Floating Coffin is streaming in full over at Pitchfork. Listen here.

Recorded last fall at a “banana ripening warehouse”, Drop features appearances from Mikal Cronin, Greer McGettrick (from the Mallard), Casafis, and drummer Chris Woodhouse.

Pre-orders are ongoing. Below, watch the trippy video for the album’s title track and check out the full tracklist.

Drop Tracklist:
01. Penetrating Eye
02. Encrypted Bounce
03. Savage Victory
04. Put Some Reverb on My Brother
05. Drop
06. Camera (Queer Sound)
07. King’s Noise
08. Transparent World
09. The Lens

