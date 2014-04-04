Watch: ScHoolboy Q on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Photo by Heather Kaplan

Already in support of Oxymoron, ScHoolboy Q has performed on The Arsenio Hall Show and Conan. Last night, he continued his tour of the late-night TV circuit with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he delivered rousing renditions of “Studio” with BJ the Chicago Kid and “What They Want”. If you missed it, watch the replay below. Side note: Really digging Q’s new headgear. Very Pharrell-esque.

Q is amidst an extensive world tour behind Oxymoron. We recently caught his performance in Santa Ana, which you can read about here. And read our review of Oxymoron here.

“Studio”:

What They Want”: