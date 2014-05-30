Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young announce live boxed set, CSNY 1974

Formative folk-rock group Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young have broken up, reformed, and reconfigured many times over the years, but never quite as dramatically as their initial split in 1970. Thankfully, by the summer of 1974, the band was able to bury the hatchet and reunite for a 31-date outdoor stadium tour called, fittingly enough, “Re-Union”. To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the tour, the band has announced a new box set entitled CSNY 1974, due out July 8th via Rhino Records.

Helmed by Graham Nash and John Bernstein, the 3 CD/DVD collection features 40 previously-unreleased live tracks. That includes several Neil Young numbers, specifically “Traces”, “Love/Art Blues”, “Goodbye Dick”, and “Hawaiian Sunrise”. There’re also several songs that CSNY originally debuted during the tour, including David Crosby’s “Time After Time” and Stephen Stills’ “First Things First”. The rest of the tracklist is rounded out by band favorites like “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes”, “Helpless”, “Wooden Ships”, and “Teach Your Children”.

According to a press release, “the box set mirrors the electric/acoustic/electric format that the band followed each night on stage, representing an idealized version of a show from the tour.”

The expansive set will be released in various formats, including as single CDs and a six-LP set packaged in an ornate wooden box limited to 1,000 pressings. Each format includes a 188-page coffee table book of never-before-seen tour photos and a bonus DVD featuring previously unreleased concert footage. Audiophiles who aren’t using their PONO can pick up the Pure Audio Blu-Ray edition as well.

Below, listen to “Pushed It Over The End”, followed by the full tracklist.

CSNY 1974 Tracklist:

Disc One – First Set:

01. Love The One You’re With

02. Wooden Ships

03. Immigration Man

04. Helpless

05. Carry Me

06. Johnny’s Garden

07. Traces

08. Grave Concern

09. On The Beach

10. Black Queen

11. Almost Cut My Hair

Disc Two – Second Set

01. Change Partners

02. The Lee Shore

03. Only Love Can Break Your Heart

04. Our House

05. Fieldworker

06. Guinevere

07. Time After Time

08. Prison Song

09. Long May You Run

10. Goodbye Dick

11. Mellow My Mind

12. Old Man

13. Word Game

14. Myth Of Sisyphus

15. Blackbird

16. Love Art Blues

17. Hawaiian Sunrise

18. Teach Your Children

19. Suite: Judy Blue Eyes

Disc Three – Third Set

01. Déjà Vu

02. My Angel

03. Pre-Road Downs

04. Don’t Be Denied

05. Revolution Blues

06. Military Madness

07. Long Time Gone

08. Pushed It Over The End

09. Chicago

10. Ohio

Bonus DVD:

01. Only Love Can Break Your Heart

02. Almost Cut My Hair

03. Grave Concern

04. Old Man

05. Johnny’s Garden

06. Our House

07. Déjà Vu

08. Pushed It Over The End