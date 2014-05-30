Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young announce live boxed set, CSNY 1974

Formative folk-rock group Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young have broken up, reformed, and reconfigured many times over the years, but never quite as dramatically as their initial split in 1970. Thankfully, by the summer of 1974, the band was able to bury the hatchet and reunite for a 31-date outdoor stadium tour called, fittingly enough, “Re-Union”. To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the tour, the band has announced a new box set entitled CSNY 1974, due out July 8th via Rhino Records.
Helmed by Graham Nash and John Bernstein, the 3 CD/DVD collection features 40 previously-unreleased live tracks. That includes several Neil Young numbers, specifically “Traces”, “Love/Art Blues”, “Goodbye Dick”, and “Hawaiian Sunrise”. There’re also several songs that CSNY originally debuted during the tour, including David Crosby’s “Time After Time” and Stephen Stills’ “First Things First”. The rest of the tracklist is rounded out by band favorites like “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes”, “Helpless”, “Wooden Ships”, and “Teach Your Children”.
According to a press release, “the box set mirrors the electric/acoustic/electric format that the band followed each night on stage, representing an idealized version of a show from the tour.”
The expansive set will be released in various formats, including as single CDs and a six-LP set packaged in an ornate wooden box limited to 1,000 pressings. Each format includes a 188-page coffee table book of never-before-seen tour photos and a bonus DVD featuring previously unreleased concert footage. Audiophiles who aren’t using their PONO can pick up the Pure Audio Blu-Ray edition as well.
Below, listen to “Pushed It Over The End”, followed by the full tracklist.
CSNY 1974 Tracklist:
Disc One – First Set:
01. Love The One You’re With
02. Wooden Ships
03. Immigration Man
04. Helpless
05. Carry Me
06. Johnny’s Garden
07. Traces
08. Grave Concern
09. On The Beach
10. Black Queen
11. Almost Cut My Hair
Disc Two – Second Set
01. Change Partners
02. The Lee Shore
03. Only Love Can Break Your Heart
04. Our House
05. Fieldworker
06. Guinevere
07. Time After Time
08. Prison Song
09. Long May You Run
10. Goodbye Dick
11. Mellow My Mind
12. Old Man
13. Word Game
14. Myth Of Sisyphus
15. Blackbird
16. Love Art Blues
17. Hawaiian Sunrise
18. Teach Your Children
19. Suite: Judy Blue Eyes
Disc Three – Third Set
01. Déjà Vu
02. My Angel
03. Pre-Road Downs
04. Don’t Be Denied
05. Revolution Blues
06. Military Madness
07. Long Time Gone
08. Pushed It Over The End
09. Chicago
10. Ohio
Bonus DVD:
01. Only Love Can Break Your Heart
02. Almost Cut My Hair
03. Grave Concern
04. Old Man
05. Johnny’s Garden
06. Our House
07. Déjà Vu
08. Pushed It Over The End