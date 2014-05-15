Listen: Tom Vek’s new song “Broke”

London’s dance pop statesman Tom Vek recently announced Luck, his third studio album and follow-up to 2011’s impressive Leisure Seizure. Our first preview of the effort came via the driving single “Sherman (Animals In The Jungle)”. Now, he’s offered another track in “Broke”.

On this song, Vek’s talk-sing delivery shrieks rather than drones over buzzing synth crashes and swirling organs. It’s darker and less danceable than the lead single, but his chaotic arrangements still keep his impressive and eccentric pop streak alive. Listen in below (via Stereogum).

Luck is due out June 9th via Moshi Moshi Records.

Luck Tracklist:

01. How Am I Meant to Know

02. Sherman (Animals in the Jungle)

03. Broke

04. Pushing Your Luck

05. Ton of Bricks

06. Trying to Do Better

07. The Girl You Wouldn’t Leave For…

08. A Mistake

09. You’ll Stay

10. The Tongue Avoids the Teeth

11. Let’s Pray