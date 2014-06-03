My Brightest Diamond announces new album, This Is My Hand, stream “Pressure”

Shara Worden, a.k.a. My Brightest Diamond, will release her fifth studio album, This Is My Hand, on September 16th via Asthmatic Kitty. In an interview with Revolt, Worden said she recorded the follow-up to 2011’s All Things Will Unwind in Detroit, Los Angeles, Berlin, and Brooklyn alongside frequent collaborator DM Stith.

As our first taste, Worden’s unveiled “Pressure”. Here, the New York native modifies her take on quaint chamber pop, tossing into the mix a big, dense drumline and jagged synths for something akin to the most recent St. Vincent LP. Untouched, however, is Worden’s otherworldly croon, a beacon of purity amid the hectic soundscape. Listen now at NPR.org.