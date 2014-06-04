Washed Out shares video for “Weightless”, extends U.S. tour

Chillwave maestro Ernest Greene, a.k.a. Washed Out, has unveiled the video for “Weightless”, one of the many standouts found on his latest LP, Paracosm. Directed by David Altobelli, the mini-movie focuses on the unrequited love affair between two young males, a sordid and evocative tale that shifts between surrealist fantasy and gritty reality. Like the similarly epic video for “All I Know”, it’s a poignant tale that lends a sense of optimism while shining a light on slightly harsher facets of this world.

In a statement, Altobelli said, “Unrequited love is a universal emotion. In this case, the emotions are heightened because there exists yet another wall between the protagonist and the object of his affection. It’s heartbreaking and inevitable, but it’s also just part of being a kid in love.”

Watch it below:

Greene has also expanded his tour schedule in support of Paracosm. He’ll wrap his ongoing leg later this month, including appearances at Governors Ball and Bonnaroo, before returning to the road from late August to mid-September. Consult the full schedule below.

Washed Out 2014 Tour Dates:

06/05 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

06/06 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl (Late Show)

06/08 – Toronto, Ontario @ Field Trip

06/09 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom *

06/10 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop *

06/13 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival

06/20 – Dufur, OR @ What The Festival?!

06/22 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

08/25 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

08/26 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

08/27 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

08/29 – Chicago, IL @ North Coast Music Festival

09/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/02 – Iowa City, IA @ Blue Moose Tap House

09/03 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

09/05 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theatre

09/06 – St. Louis, MO @ LouFest

09/07 – Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom

09/08 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

09/09 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

09/10 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

09/12 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

09/13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

09/14 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

* = w/ Wunder Wunder