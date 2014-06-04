Washed Out shares video for “Weightless”, extends U.S. tour

Chillwave maestro Ernest Greene, a.k.a. Washed Out, has unveiled the video for “Weightless”, one of the many standouts found on his latest LP, Paracosm. Directed by David Altobelli, the mini-movie focuses on the unrequited love affair between two young males, a sordid and evocative tale that shifts between surrealist fantasy and gritty reality. Like the similarly epic video for “All I Know”, it’s a poignant tale that lends a sense of optimism while shining a light on slightly harsher facets of this world.
In a statement, Altobelli said, “Unrequited love is a universal emotion. In this case, the emotions are heightened because there exists yet another wall between the protagonist and the object of his affection. It’s heartbreaking and inevitable, but it’s also just part of being a kid in love.”
Watch it below:
Greene has also expanded his tour schedule in support of Paracosm. He’ll wrap his ongoing leg later this month, including appearances at Governors Ball and Bonnaroo, before returning to the road from late August to mid-September. Consult the full schedule below.
Washed Out 2014 Tour Dates:
06/05 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
06/06 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl (Late Show)
06/08 – Toronto, Ontario @ Field Trip
06/09 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom *
06/10 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop *
06/13 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival
06/20 – Dufur, OR @ What The Festival?!
06/22 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
08/25 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
08/26 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
08/27 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
08/29 – Chicago, IL @ North Coast Music Festival
09/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/02 – Iowa City, IA @ Blue Moose Tap House
09/03 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
09/05 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theatre
09/06 – St. Louis, MO @ LouFest
09/07 – Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom
09/08 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
09/09 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
09/10 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
09/12 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
09/13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
09/14 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
* = w/ Wunder Wunder