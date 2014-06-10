Watch: Damon Albarn performs Blur’s “Song 2” solo for the first time ever

Damon Albarn // Photo by David Hall

Since his debut solo performance back in March, Damon Albarn has made Blur songs a regular part of his setlists. He dusted off “All Your Life” during this year’s South by Southwest”; celebrated the 20th anniversary of Parklife by performing the title track in a London pub; and recently delivered “This is a Low” on an episode of Fallon.

Still, there’s one Blue song he’s never performed solo: 1997’s riotous “Song 2”. Until now, that is. During Monday night’s show at the Royale Boston, Albarn performed the song as a solo entity for the first time ever. “If it doesn’t go well, I promise you I’ll never do it again,” Albarn said before launching right into it. As fate would have it, he delivered quite a rousing rendition, save for a few minor, forgettable rough spots. Oh, and did we mention he did it all while rocking a rather sweet elephant hat? Cause he totally, totally did.

Watch fan-shot footage below (via Stereogum). Mr Albarn, if you’re taking requests, I’d like to see you make “Coffee & TV” a regular part of your setlist.

