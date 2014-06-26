Watch: Hurray for the Riff Raff perform on Letterman

Earlier this year, NPR’s Ann Powers pointed to Hurray for the Riff Raff’s Alynda Lee Segarra as one of the reasons 2014 was going to be a big year for woman in music. Last night, the singer helped demonstrate that with her band’s debut appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman. The New Orleans-based Americana outfit performed a stunning rendition of “The Body Electric”, from their ATO Records debut, Small Town Heroes. Watch the replay below.

Hurray for the Riff Raff will continue to support Small Town with a slew of tour dates this summer. In addition to appearances at the Newport Folk, Forecastle, and Bumbershoot festivals, they’ve got shows lined up with Dr. John, Trampled by Turtles, and Old Crow Medicine Show. Consult their full schedule here.