Watch: Jack White covers Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”

Glastonbury attendees got a double dose of Metallica on Saturday. Not only did the band serve as the evening’s headliners, but Jack White paid tribute to the metal legends by covering “Enter Sandman” during his own set earlier in the day. White intertwined snippets of “Enter Sandman” into his performance of “Cannon”.

Replay White’s full performance below; the Metallica cover begins at the 45:00 mark.

The full Glastonbury setlist:

Icky Thump (The White Stripes song)

Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (The White Stripes song)

Screwdriver (The White Stripes song)

High Ball Stepper

Hotel Yorba (The White Stripes song)

Temporary Ground

Just One Drink

Missing Pieces

Black Math (The White Stripes song)

You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You’re Told) (The White Stripes song)

Cannon (The White Stripes song) / Enter Sandman (Metallica cover)

Three Women

We’re Going to Be Friends (The White Stripes song)

Lazaretto

Encore:

Ball and Biscuit (The White Stripes song)

Seven Nation Army (The White Stripes song)