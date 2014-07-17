Arcade Fire tap Television and Devo to open final Reflektor tour dates

Over the course of their world tour behind Reflektor, Arcade Fire have (or will) share the stage with a number of equally exciting acts, including Lorde, Spoon, tUnE-yArDs, The Unicorns, and Dan Deacon. Keeping that trend going, Win Butler and Co. have today confirmed upcoming shows alongside Television and Devo.

Television will open Arcade Fire’s show in Brooklyn on August 24th, while Devo will serve as support for their July 30th show in Mountain View, CA and pair of Chicago performances scheduled for August 26th and 27th. Also new to the itinerary are Antibalas, who will perform alongside Arcade Fire in Washington, DC, Boston, and Bangor, ME, as well as Pulp’s Steve Mackey, who will DJ shows in Los Angeles.

See Arcade Fire’s full tour schedule below. According to a press release, these mark the final dates in support of Reflektor.

Arcade Fire 2014 Tour Dates:

07/25 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock

07/30 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre +*

08/01 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum ^*/

08/02 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum ^*/

08/04 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *#

08/05 – Chula Vista, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre %*

08/08 – Seattle, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre *

08/09 – Squamish, BC @ Squamish Valley Festival

08/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place $*

08/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome $*

08/14 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre $*

08/17 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center &*

08/19 – Boston, MA @ Comcast Center &*

08/20 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion &*

08/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^*

08/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^*

08/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center @^*

08/26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center +*

08/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center +*

08/29 – Toronto, ON @ Molson Canadian Amphitheatre !*

08/30 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau %*

+ = w/ Devo

* = w/ Dan Deacon

^ = w/ The Unicorns

/ = w/ Steve Mackey (DJ Set)

# = w/ Owen Pallett

% = w/ Spoon

$ = w/ tUnE-yArDs

& = w/ Antibalas

! = w/ Constantines

@ = w/ Television