Nicki Minaj disputes beef with Iggy Azalea, Azalea responds

On Sunday night, Nicki Minaj put the hip-hop community in a tizzy when she seemingly mocked rising star Iggy Azalea at the BET Awards. Minaj was first caught on camera spoofing Azalea’s dancing while the Aussie performed her hit single “Fancy”. Later, after beating out Azalea to win Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Minaj declared, “When Nicki Minaj spits, Nicki Minaj wrote it,” insinuating that Azalea does not write her own music.

Fast forward a few days, however, and Minaj is doing her best to dispute any notion of a beef between the two rappers. “The media puts words in my mouth all the time and this is no different,” Minaj wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “I will always take a stance on women writing because I believe in us! I believe we’re smart enough to write down our own thoughts and perspective, just like the men do. I’ve been saying this for five years.”

She continued:

“I fell in love with Lauryn Hill because I knew she was the author behind those amazingly profound and articulated songs on the The Miseducation [of Lauryn Hill],” she continued. “I wondered how Lauryn tapped into my brain and wrote an album on love, betrayal, passion, pain, triumph, brokenness. Did she read minds? It’s the same reason I have a different level of respect for Missy [Elliot]. I know she’s a writer and a producer. Women must aspire for more.

“I’ve congratulated Iggy on the success of ‘Fancy,’ publicly,” she concluded. “She should be very proud of that. All the women nominated should be proud. That will never change my desire to motivate women to write. Our voices have to be heard. I hope I inspire up-and-coming females to do that.”

Update: Azalea has issued her own response on Instagram:

“This is my mind state about everything & the only time I’m ever going to refer to this again so go nuts guys, Enjoy it. Ps. If you squint exxxtra hard you can see tiny elves having illuminati meetings between the lines in my notes app too. I have to say the general explosion of pettiness online in the last few days is hard to ignore & honestly…lame If I had won the BET award that would’ve been great but it wasn’t my year & I don’t mind – so you shouldn’t either. Generally speaking I’m unbothered by anything that ‘happened’ at the BET awards and just feel worn out by everyone trying to make me have wars with people all the time. Anyone who wishes me well is welcome in my life & those who don’t can’t get any more of my time. I hate to see everyone exhausting themselves on my behalf over things that I’m still not 100% sure even exist & don’t matter. just let it go.”

Below, revisit the BET Awards acceptance speech that started it all: